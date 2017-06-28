Suspected drunk driver crashes into semi truck after high-speed pursuit

LA MESA (KUSI) — A suspected drunk driver led police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday through La Mesa and El Cajon before crashing into the back of a semi truck on Interstate 8.

Jonathan Parr, 42, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a felony vehicle pursuit, La Mesa Police Lt. Chad Bell said. Parr was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries from the crash before La Mesa officers arrested him.

A La Mesa patrolman attempted to stop Parr after spotting his pickup speeding and driving erratically about 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of Amaya Drive, Bell said.

``The officer lights him up, and then Parr takes off and the pursuit is on,'' Bell said.

Officers chased Parr into El Cajon where he crashed into an unoccupied, parked vehicle, Bell said. The chase continued after that crash, with Parr leading officers onto westbound Interstate 8 from West Main Street in El Cajon.

Near the split with state Route 125, Parr crashed into the back of a semi, ending the chase, Bell said. The trucker was uninjured in the crash, and Parr was trapped with minor injuries until fire crews pried him free.

La Mesa officers arrested Parr after he was cleared at the hospital, Bell said. The California Highway Patrol is handling the interstate crash investigation.

