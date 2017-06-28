San Diego Rescue Mission celebrates graduation preschoolers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — June is the month for graduations and we've seen quite a few of them in the last few weeks, but Wednesday, the San Diego Rescue Mission put on a very special graduation.

Angel Woods could not be any prouder. It's graduation day for her daughter Rosalie and ten other students.

The Class of 2017 is celebrating what they've learned at the pre-school run by the San Diego Rescue Mission, an achievement not just for the kids, but also for mothers like Angel, who entered the Rescue Mission's residential program for women and children nine months ago,

Center's Director Michelle Freitas said the certified pre-school in Bankers Hill is unique. It's a safe haven for children who grapple with insecurity of not walsy having a roof over their head.

At the graduation, there are no student speakers, but there are songs and award presentations. Each student is singled out as a star.

Jonathan and Rebekah are some of the children who are leaving the pre-school with a solid foundation when they begin transitional kindergarten and regular kindergarten in the fall.

Teach Ingrid Valentini said the focus on learning better social skills builds confident and translates to greater changes for success.

The Rescue Mission plans to expand the pre-school next spring, from 11 students to 22. Some of the families come from the Mission's other programs and others are from the greater community. And no surprise, there's a waiting list.

Although every child is different, every child deserves the same chance to shine.