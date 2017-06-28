Port of San Diego prepares to view proposals for companies to op - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Port of San Diego prepares to view proposals for companies to operate Seaport Village

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Port of San Diego announced Wednesday that its preparing to solicit proposals from companies that might be interested in operating Seaport Village in the near future.

The port's contract with current manager TRC — formerly Terramar Retail Centers — is set to expire on Sept. 30 next year.

The port is planning on a major renovation of the tourist destination on the downtown bayfront, but officials said planning and permitting will take several years before the project can begin. According to the port, the interim operating period is estimated to be up to five years, but may vary.

Interested parties are invited to register via PlanetBids, and they will be notified when a request for proposals is issued.

Seaport Village offers around 50 specialty retailers, 17 eating and dining options, outdoor entertainment and parking. However, officials consider the attraction to be aging, and the proposed renovation is expected to generate more money.

The eventual project is expected to include retail and office space, a 480-foot tall observation tower, recreational boating services, commercial fishing and 30 acres of parks, open space and plazas.

