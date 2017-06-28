Suspect car thief in custody after chase through North County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect car thief in custody after chase through North County

Posted: Updated:
Suspect car thief in custody after chase through North County Suspect car thief in custody after chase through North County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A suspected auto thief led authorities on a roundabout chase over inland North County roads in a stolen car Wednesday afternoon, crisscrossing through various communities before finally skidding to a halt and getting arrested.

The pursuit began about 4 p.m. on Valley Center Road, near Lazy H Drive in Pauma Valley, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers tailed the fleeing driver over various rural roads, including state Route 76 and Old Highway 395, eventually entering Interstate 15, CHP spokeswoman Mary Bailey said.

In the area of Gomez Creek, the suspect ran over a spike strip that officers had laid across a roadway, flattening at least one tire on the stolen Audi A3.

About 4:45 p.m., the disabled car veered off the roadway after the suspect exited southbound I-15 at West Valley Parkway in Escondido. Officers then took the driver, whose name was not immediately available, into custody.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.