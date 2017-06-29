Vigil of Hope held by family of missing Taiheng Sun

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The family of missing 85-year-old Taiheng ("Tai") held a Candlelight Vigil of Hope Wednesday at West Sycamore Park, where Mr. Sun was last seen on surveillance video.

Taiheng Sun was at home on Maple Grove Lane near Sycamore Trail Road when his family left for the day around 7 a.m. on June 16, but he was gone by the time they returned around 5:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Sun's relatives told police he had been depressed recently, for which he takes medication, and had expressed suicidal thoughts.

He is known to take short walks around the neighborhood, but has never gone missing before, and does not drive or have access to other transportation, police said. He also doesn't know anyone in the area besides his family.

Sun is Asian, 5 feet 6 and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He suffers from Alzheimer's disease and speaks very little English.

Anyone with information on Sun's whereabouts was asked to call police at (619) 531-2000.