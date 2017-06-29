Vigil of Hope held by family of missing Taiheng Sun

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The county Department of Animal Services is offering free pet microchipping for residents ahead of the Fourth of July holiday as a way to prevent animals from becoming lost if they are easily scared by fireworks.More>>
The county Department of Animal Services is offering free pet microchipping for residents ahead of the Fourth of July holiday as a way to prevent animals from becoming lost if they are easily scared by fireworks.More>>
A brush fire spread over open terrain near the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, scorching about 400 acres and threatening some homes and an animal shelter.More>>
A brush fire spread over open terrain near the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, scorching about 400 acres and threatening some homes and an animal shelter.More>>
It's a political battle over who determines whether Qualcomm Stadium is surplus land, or land that is no longer of use to the city.
So could this mean for SoccerCity? Chris Garrett, the attorney for FS Investors, joined KUSI with more.More>>
It's a political battle over who determines whether Qualcomm Stadium is surplus land, or land that is no longer of use to the city.
So could this mean for SoccerCity? Chris Garrett, the attorney for FS Investors, joined KUSI with more.More>>
June is the month for graduations and we've seen quite a few of them in the last few weeks, but Wednesday, the San Diego Rescue Mission put on a very special graduation.More>>
June is the month for graduations and we've seen quite a few of them in the last few weeks, but Wednesday, the San Diego Rescue Mission put on a very special graduation.More>>
What is surplus land and who decides? That's the next fight that's brewing between the mayor and city council and it will go on for another two months.More>>
What is surplus land and who decides? That's the next fight that's brewing between the mayor and city council and it will go on for another two months.More>>
The family of missing 85-year-old Taiheng ("Tai") held a Candlelight Vigil of Hope Wednesday at West Sycamore Park, where Mr. Sun was last seen on surveillance video.More>>
The family of missing 85-year-old Taiheng ("Tai") held a Candlelight Vigil of Hope Wednesday at West Sycamore Park, where Mr. Sun was last seen on surveillance video.More>>
San Diego officials are scheduled to announce Thursday that they are embarking on a program to plant 500 trees in Balboa Park over the next two years, thanks in part to a $378,000 state grant.More>>
San Diego officials are scheduled to announce Thursday that they are embarking on a program to plant 500 trees in Balboa Park over the next two years, thanks in part to a $378,000 state grant.More>>
An oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy, was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on charges of hit-and-run, DUI and driving without a license.More>>
An oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy, was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on charges of hit-and-run, DUI and driving without a license.More>>
A suspected auto thief led authorities on a roundabout chase over inland North County roads in a stolen car Wednesday afternoon, crisscrossing through various communities before finally skidding to a halt and getting arrested.More>>
A suspected auto thief led authorities on a roundabout chase over inland North County roads in a stolen car Wednesday afternoon, crisscrossing through various communities before finally skidding to a halt and getting arrested.More>>
The Port of San Diego announced Wednesday that its preparing to solicit proposals from companies that might be interested in operating Seaport Village in the near future.More>>
The Port of San Diego announced Wednesday that its preparing to solicit proposals from companies that might be interested in operating Seaport Village in the near future.More>>