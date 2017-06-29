400-acre brush fire on Camp Pendleton threatens animal shelter, nearby homes

SAN ONOFRE (KUSI) — A brush fire spread over open terrain near the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, scorching about 400 acres and threatening some homes and an animal shelter.

The blaze was reported about 6:15 p.m. off Cristianitos Road, near San Mateo Campground, according to Camp Pendleton's Public Affairs Office.

Over 350 military and civilian firefighters, with aircraft making water drops, were working to corral the flames, which had grown to about 400 acres by 8 p.m., officials said.

An animal shelter on Avenida Fabricante was threatened as were some homes on Avenida Pico in San Clemente, but the fire was completely on Camp Pendleton property, according to Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.

A containment figure was not immediately available, but Kurtz said about 8 p.m. that the fire's westward progression had been nearly stopped.

"We are looking a lot better than we were an hour ago,'' he said.