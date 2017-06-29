Humidity increases across county allowing for better fire-fighti - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Humidity increases across county allowing for better fire-fighting conditions

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A marine layer developing across San Diego County is keeping temperatures moderate and increasing humidity Thursday.

Cooler temperatures will continue Thursday with the weather expected to remain stable through the Fourth of July. No hazardous weather conditions are expected through the holiday, though the risk of wildfires sparking will remain elevated due to dry fuels and gusty winds.

Because of the marine layer and increase in onshore flow, San Diego County can expect more humid conditions through the weekend. Increased humidity is also helpful to firefighters battle wildfires, like the 700-acre Christianitos Fire burning at Camp Pendleton

Clouds were reaching into the valleys of San Diego Monday morning. Skies were expected to clear inland by mid-day and linger a bit along the coast throughout the day. Coastal areas can expect mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures today will be 66 to 71 degrees at the beaches, 70 to 75 inland, 73 to 78 in the western valleys, 79 to 84 near the foothills, 80 to 90 in the mountains and 105 in the deserts.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.