Humidity increases across county allowing for better fire-fighting conditions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A marine layer developing across San Diego County is keeping temperatures moderate and increasing humidity Thursday.

Cooler temperatures will continue Thursday with the weather expected to remain stable through the Fourth of July. No hazardous weather conditions are expected through the holiday, though the risk of wildfires sparking will remain elevated due to dry fuels and gusty winds.

Because of the marine layer and increase in onshore flow, San Diego County can expect more humid conditions through the weekend. Increased humidity is also helpful to firefighters battle wildfires, like the 700-acre Christianitos Fire burning at Camp Pendleton.

High temperatures today will be 66 to 71 degrees at the beaches, 70 to 75 inland, 73 to 78 in the western valleys, 79 to 84 near the foothills, 80 to 90 in the mountains and 105 in the deserts.