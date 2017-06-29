Campaign to preserve one million letters written during US wars comes to San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A group of Navy SEALs and veterans gathered at Coronado Thursday morning for a more than four-hour swim in honor of their fallen comrades.More>>
A campaign to collect and preserve 1 million letters written by service men and women in America's wars is scheduled to arrive in San Diego Thursday.More>>
A brush fire spread over open terrain near the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, scorching about 400 acres and threatening some homes and an animal shelter.More>>
The body of a local sailor killed when the U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan will be returned to San Diego Wednesday.More>>
A marine layer developing across San Diego County is keeping temperatures moderate and increasing humidity Thursday.More>>
The family of missing 85-year-old Taiheng ("Tai") held a Candlelight Vigil of Hope Wednesday at West Sycamore Park, where Mr. Sun was last seen on surveillance video.More>>
San Diego officials are scheduled to announce Thursday that they are embarking on a program to plant 500 trees in Balboa Park over the next two years, thanks in part to a $378,000 state grant.More>>
An oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy, was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on charges of hit-and-run, DUI and driving without a license.More>>
A suspected auto thief led authorities on a roundabout chase over inland North County roads in a stolen car Wednesday afternoon, crisscrossing through various communities before finally skidding to a halt and getting arrested.More>>
The Port of San Diego announced Wednesday that its preparing to solicit proposals from companies that might be interested in operating Seaport Village in the near future.More>>
