Navy SEALs swim across Coronado in honor of fallen comrades

CORONADO (KUSI) — A group of Navy SEALs and civilians gathered at Coronado Thursday morning for a more than four-hour swim in honor of their fallen comrades.

The group of about 20 swimmers comprised of active duty and retired SEALs and some civilians took off from Glorietta Bay Park for the inaugural SEAL Memorial Swim across the San Diego Bay in honor of fallen Naval Special Warfare heroes.

The event was sponsored by the Leadership & Freedom Center (LFC) and sanctioned by the UDT-SEAL Association, a non-profit organization that serves the Naval Special Warfare community.

LFC President Shawn Cassidy said much of the inaugural event came together with the help of donations from local civilians but they hope to grow the event in the future to include more swimmers and a fundraising aspect.

“Our company is honored to support this great cause to honor and remember and ‘Never Forget’ our fallen Navy Special Warfare Operators who have given all and paid the ultimate sacrifice in serving and protecting our Nation and the freedom and liberties we value,” Cassidy said.

Most participants swam the nearly 12-mile course as part of a two- or four-member relay team, but tactical swim coach Jeff Utsch committed to swimming the course single-handedly in honor of Ty Woods & Glen Doherty, the two former local SEALs who were killed in Benghazi in 2012.

Following the swim, participants will board a 93-foot yacht for an appreciation luncheon.