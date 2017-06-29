Firefighters battle small brush fire off SR-52 Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Fire crews responded Thursday to a small brush fire burning in Tierrasanta that sparked when a car’s tire burst on state Route 52, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a fire just off state Route 52 near Santo Road just before 9:45 a.m. Thursday. The fire was reportedly sparked when a tire burst on the freeway.

The blaze quickly grew and firefighters from San Diego Fire-Rescue were called.

A SigAlert was issued for eastbound SR-52 where at least one lane was blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated.