Firefighters battle small brush fire off SR-52 Tierrasanta - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Firefighters battle small brush fire off SR-52 Tierrasanta

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Fire crews responded Thursday to a small brush fire burning in Tierrasanta that sparked when a car’s tire burst on state Route 52, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a fire just off state Route 52 near Santo Road just before 9:45 a.m. Thursday. The fire was reportedly sparked when a tire burst on the freeway. 

The blaze quickly grew and firefighters from San Diego Fire-Rescue were called.

A SigAlert was issued for eastbound SR-52 where at least one lane was blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.