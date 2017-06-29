Man arrested after leading authorities on high-speed chase in st - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man arrested after leading authorities on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A man was arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a chase across San Diego County before the stolen vehicle he was driving caught fire on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said.

Deputies located a stolen black 2006 Audi A3 in Valley Center around 4 p.m. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to yield and a chase ensued, said sheriff's Sgt. Nathan Rowley.

The pursuit traveled through Valley Center, and the Rincon, Pauma, and Pala Indian reservations at speeds up to 90 mph, Rowley said.

Tire deflation devices were successfully utilized on the stolen vehicle on multiple occasions by the California Highway Patrol and sheriff's deputies but the vehicle reached Interstate 15 despite having deflated tires, Rowley said.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle caught fire and stopped on Interstate 15 near Valley Parkway in Escondido.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 43-year-old Brian Kleinfeldt, was taken into custody for suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and offenses associated with the pursuit, Rowley said.

The pursuit covered 26.5 miles in 37 minutes, Rowley said.

There were no collisions or injuries as a result of the pursuit.

