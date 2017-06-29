Motorcyclist hospitalized after being hit by suspected drunk driver in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday with serious injuries he suffered when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Oceanside, authorities said.

The crash happened about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday at El Camino Real and Mission Avenue when a Dodge pickup pulled into the intersection in front of the motorcyclist, who had a green light, Oceanside Police Sgt. Rick Davis said. Officers and paramedics found the rider injured and unconscious and rushed him to a hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, 59-year-old Kennith Allen, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI with serious injuries, Davis said.

Witnesses told police Allen was westbound on Mission Avenue attempting to turn north onto El Camino Real when the crash occurred, the sergeant said. The witnesses said Allen stopped at a red light before turning in front of the motorcyclist, who was northbound on El Camino Real and traveling through the intersection on a green light.

The motorcycle rider, whose name was not immediately released, attempted to stop but collided with the driver's side of Allen's pickup and was ejected, Davis said. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

The Oceanside Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team is handling the case, and anyone with information about the crash was asked to call accident investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.

