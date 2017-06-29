City Attorney calls for resignation of person who leaked memo to FS Investors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The city attorney for San Diego is calling for the resignation of whomever leaked a confidential document to a local developer group.

City Attorney Mara Elliott said a confidential memorandum sent June 15 to Mayor Kevin Faulconer and San Diego's nine city council members was leaked to FS Investors — the group behind the proposed Qualcomm Stadium redevelopment project — ahead of the city council's vote on whether or not to send the SoccerCity initiative to voters during a 2017 special election. The city council ultimately decided to place the proposal on a November 2018 general election ballot.

The memorandum was sent to San Diego leaders to outline the city's position in negotiating the terms of the Qualcomm Stadium lease — if the initiative were to pass — and any potential risks involved, according to a statement from Elliott. The memorandum was requested by the Mayor and council members to better understand how to protect city interests during the negotiation.

Elliott did not say who she believes may have leaked the document but called it a betrayal to taxpayers.

"Make no mistake: this was not a “leak” to inform the public. This was a covert and strategic act that undermines the City’s position in negotiations. It was committed by a person or persons who clearly have greater allegiance to FS Investors than to the citizens they serve."

Wednesday, Councilman David Alvarez called on the City Attorney's office to investigate how the memo made its way into the developers hands.

City Hall Leak! FS Investors illegally received a copy of an internal CONFIDENTIAL Memo. I'm asking City Attorney to investigate. pic.twitter.com/g8nTELNVty — David Alvarez (@AlvarezSD) June 28, 2017

Attorneys for FS Investors have not yet responded to the allegations from the city attorneys office.

Read the statement from City Attorney Mara Elliott in full below: