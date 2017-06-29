City Attorney calls for resignation of person who leaked memo to FS Investors

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A brush fire spread over open terrain near the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, scorching about 400 acres and threatening some homes and an animal shelter.More>>
The city attorney for San Diego is calling for the resignation of whomever leaked a confidential document to a local developer group.More>>
The body of a local sailor killed when the U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan will be returned to San Diego Wednesday.More>>
A campaign to collect and preserve 1 million letters written by service men and women in America's wars is scheduled to arrive in San Diego Thursday.More>>
The Escondido Police Department is preparing Thursday to conduct a DUI and driver's license checkpoint over the weekend, the first in a slew of operations across the county aimed at curbing drunk driving around the Fourth of July holiday.More>>
A man who espoused alternative medicine while treating terminally ill people without a license at his Valley Center ranch is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the Vista Courthouse.More>>
A catalytic converter on a vehicle traveling along eastbound state Route 52 in Tierrasanta today sparked several roadside brush fires that scorched a total of about two acres and caused congestion in the area.More>>
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday with serious injuries he suffered when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Oceanside, authorities said.More>>
A man was arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a chase across San Diego County before the stolen vehicle he was driving caught fire on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said.More>>
The family of missing 85-year-old Taiheng ("Tai") held a Candlelight Vigil of Hope Wednesday at West Sycamore Park, where Mr. Sun was last seen on surveillance video.More>>
