University of California campuses to implement new sexual miscon - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

University of California campuses to implement new sexual misconduct procedures

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Procedures for reporting and responding to allegations of sexual misconduct by faculty and staff will be implemented at all 10 University of California campuses, including UC San Diego, as well as the five medical centers and three laboratories it operates, no later than Sept. 1, it was announced Thursday.

The new procedures for handling reports of alleged sexual misconduct by faculty and staff are designed to provide ``greater transparency, consistency and timeliness in investigating and adjudicating such cases,'' according to a UC statement.

``Combined with our ongoing prevention strategies, these clearly defined frameworks strengthen our procedures for handling sexual misconduct case and furthering a culture of safety and respect at the university,'' UC President Janet Napolitano said.

The regulations include having investigations concluded within 60 business days, and determining disciplinary action within 40 days after that.

Other changes include having a peer review committee on each campus, which will advised the chancellor or chancellor designee on appropriate resolution, including discipline, in cases involving faculty members.

For staff members, any discipline proposed by a respondent's supervisor will be reviewed and approved by the chancellor or chancellor designee.

``Before, the timeliness and processes on (UC) campuses varied, said UC spokeswoman Claire Doan. ``And now, with these new models for faculty and staff, the University of California will have clear and consistent systemwide procedures in place.''

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.