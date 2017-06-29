SDUSD Superintendent leads third graders on three-day camping trip

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The city attorney for San Diego is calling for the resignation of whomever leaked a confidential document to a local developer group.More>>
The brush fire burning on Camp Pendleton spread to 760 acres Thursday afternoon and was 70 percent contained.More>>
The body of a local sailor killed when the U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan will be returned to San Diego Wednesday.More>>
A campaign to collect and preserve 1 million letters written by service men and women in America's wars is scheduled to arrive in San Diego Thursday.More>>
The Escondido Police Department is preparing Thursday to conduct a DUI and driver's license checkpoint over the weekend, the first in a slew of operations across the county aimed at curbing drunk driving around the Fourth of July holiday.More>>
Two multi-alarm brush fires — one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area — broke out Thursday afternoon within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither immediately threatened structures.More>>
A dozen leopard sharks will share a 200,000-gallon seawater pool with 20 African penguins when the first phase of the Africa Rocks attraction opens Saturday at the San Diego Zoo.More>>
Third-grade students from a San Diego Unified School District Elementary School embarked on a three-day camping trip Wednesday.More>>
Procedures for reporting and responding to allegations of sexual misconduct by faculty and staff will be implemented at all 10 University of California campuses, including UC San Diego, as well as the five medical centers and three laboratories it operates, no later than Sept. 1, it was announced today.More>>
A man who espoused alternative medicine while treating terminally ill people without a license at his Valley Center ranch is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the Vista Courthouse.More>>
