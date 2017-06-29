SDUSD Superintendent leads third graders on three-day camping tr - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDUSD Superintendent leads third graders on three-day camping trip

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Third-grade students from a San Diego Unified School District Elementary School embarked on a three-day camping trip Wednesday. 

SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten led third graders from Central Elementary School in City Heights to Louis A. Stelzer County Park in Lakeside for the 11th annual camping trip, where they slept in tents, roasted s'mores, shared stories and sang songs around the campfire. In some cases, the camping trip is the first time some inner-city students have been on a camping trip. 

The camping trip, supported by the Jarrett Meeker Foundation, ends Friday. 

