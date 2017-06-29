Two brush fire burning within 9 miles of each other in Los Angel - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two brush fire burning within 9 miles of each other in Los Angeles area

CALABASAS (KUSI) — Two multi-alarm brush fires — one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area — broke out Thursday afternoon within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither immediately threatened structures.

One blaze — dubbed the Stokes Fire — was reported at 2:54 p.m. near Mulholland Highway and Las Virgenes Road and went to three alarms, with more than 220 firefighters deployed, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About 50 acres were scorched, but the fire's forward progress was stopped, the fire department reported about 4:15 p.m.

One firefighter suffered a minor heat-related injury and was airlifted to a hospital, a dispatcher said.

The other brush fire was reported at 3:09 p.m. near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Pacific Coast Highway, in the unincorporated Topanga area, and quickly went to two alarms.

That blaze — called the Topanga Canyon Fire — scorched 20 to 25 acres and forced the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard about one-half mile from PCH, which remained open, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, which was in unified command with county firefighters, sent ground and air crews to fight the Topanga-area blaze and firefighters were also dispatched to Coastline Drive to protect homes.

