President Trump's revised travel ban goes into effect Thursday

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump's revised executive order over who can travel to the United States is in effect.

This means that citizens from the six countries named in the order will only be allowed in the U.S. if they have a bona fide relationship.

It's a big week for immigration in Washington.

First, the Supreme Court allowed part of the travel ban to take effect.

Now, Homeland Security officials said they're working alongside the president to take action against sanctuary cities.

President Trump's long-debated travel ban is in effect. The Supreme Court ruling anyone seeking to enter the United States from a list of six majority-Muslim countries must show a bona fide relationship with either an entity of a person in the U.S.

The State Department describes these relationships in guidelines sent to embassies and consulates. Only some family relationships fall under this umbrella, including parents, children, spouses, sons-and daughters-in-law and siblings.

Relationships not included are grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews or other extended family.

And a bona fide relationship does not necessarily mean family ties. Someone with credible ties to institutions, like colleges or jobs, are also permitted to enter the country.

If a person traveling from Libya, Syria, Iran, Somalia, Yemen or Sudan, cannot show a bona fide relationship, they will be banned for 90 days, 120 for refugees.

The Department of Homeland Security has stressed that this will not affect people who arrive in the U.S. with legal travel documents or previously approved visas.

"Not focusing on people from one religion, or one culture, but focusing on, you know, every airport, every country around the world," said Secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly.

The latest roll out is expected to be much smoother than the last time the so-called travel ban was implemented.

"President Trump has been clear that our borders are not open to illegal immigration, that we are a nation of law and that we will no longer look the other way. Well, we will no longer look the other way in the Interior either," Kelly said.

Just Thursday afternoon, the House passed two key immigration measures. The "No Sanctuary for Criminals" act puts pressure on cities to work with authorities to detain undocumented immigrants.

It would also allow the government to deny jurisdictions federal law enforcement funds, if they don't comply.

Another bill, "Kate's Law," increases penalties for repeat illegal entry to the U.S. Both bills now move to the Senate.