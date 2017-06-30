Pleasant, warm conditions expected through Fourth of July weeken - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pleasant, warm conditions expected through Fourth of July weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A thick marine layer is covering San Diego's coastline and extending into inland valleys Friday morning, but the extensive marine layer will keep the county cool through the weekend. 

Clouds were reaching into the valleys of San Diego Friday morning. Skies were expected to clear inland by mid-day and linger a bit along the coast. Coastal areas can expect slightly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Cooler temperatures will continue Friday with the weather expected to remain stable through the Fourth of July. After Tuesday, temperatures a warm up will begin.

There is still a risk of wildfires sparking due to elevated due to dry fuels and gusty winds.

Because of the marine layer and increase in onshore flow, San Diego County can expect more humid conditions through the weekend. Increased humidity is also helpful to firefighters battle wildfires.

High temperatures today will be 66 to 71 degrees at the beaches, 70 to 75 inland, 73 to 78 in the western valleys, 79 to 84 near the foothills, 80 to 90 in the mountains and 105 in the deserts.

Temperatures will be slightly higher Friday than they were Thursday. High temperatures are expected to be 67 to 72 degrees at the beaches, 71 to 76 inland, 74 to 79 in the western valleys, 83 to 88 near the foothills, 86 to 94 in the mountains and 107 in the deserts.

