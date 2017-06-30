Crews watch for flare-ups as Cristianitos Fire on Camp Pendleton reaches 70 percent containment

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Fire crews carried out mop-up operations Friday, guarding against flareups at the site of a wildfire that has charred 760 acres in northwestern Camp Pendleton and the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County, and they hope to have the blaze completely contained by Friday evening.More>>
Fire crews carried out mop-up operations Friday, guarding against flareups at the site of a wildfire that has charred 760 acres in northwestern Camp Pendleton and the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County, and they hope to have the blaze completely contained by Friday evening.More>>
A thick marine layer is covering San Diego's coastline and extending into inland valleys Friday morning, but the extensive marine layer will keep the county cool through the weekend.More>>
A thick marine layer is covering San Diego's coastline and extending into inland valleys Friday morning, but the extensive marine layer will keep the county cool through the weekend.More>>
The San Diego Padres hosted their 13th annual Dog Days of Summer event Thursday, celebrating dogs and their owners.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with all the details.More>>
The San Diego Padres hosted their 13th annual Dog Days of Summer event Thursday, celebrating dogs and their owners.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with all the details.More>>
Thursday was a big day for a group of 4H and FFA members as the livestock judging competition got underway at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.More>>
Thursday was a big day for a group of 4H and FFA members as the livestock judging competition got underway at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.More>>
San Diego City Attorney is investigating a leak of a confidential memo about the SoccerCity deal.
Former City Attorney Jan Goldsmith joined KUSI with more.More>>
San Diego City Attorney is investigating a leak of a confidential memo about the SoccerCity deal.
Former City Attorney Jan Goldsmith joined KUSI with more.More>>
Two multi-alarm brush fires — one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area — broke out Thursday within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither threatened structures.More>>
Two multi-alarm brush fires — one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area — broke out Thursday within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither threatened structures.More>>
A dozen leopard sharks will share a 200,000-gallon seawater pool with 20 African penguins when the first phase of the Africa Rocks attraction opens Saturday at the San Diego Zoo.More>>
A dozen leopard sharks will share a 200,000-gallon seawater pool with 20 African penguins when the first phase of the Africa Rocks attraction opens Saturday at the San Diego Zoo.More>>
Third-grade students from a San Diego Unified School District Elementary School embarked on a three-day camping trip Wednesday.More>>
Third-grade students from a San Diego Unified School District Elementary School embarked on a three-day camping trip Wednesday.More>>
Procedures for reporting and responding to allegations of sexual misconduct by faculty and staff will be implemented at all 10 University of California campuses, including UC San Diego, as well as the five medical centers and three laboratories it operates, no later than Sept. 1, it was announced today.More>>
Procedures for reporting and responding to allegations of sexual misconduct by faculty and staff will be implemented at all 10 University of California campuses, including UC San Diego, as well as the five medical centers and three laboratories it operates, no later than Sept. 1, it was announced today.More>>
A man who espoused alternative medicine while treating terminally ill people without a license at his Valley Center ranch is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the Vista Courthouse.More>>
A man who espoused alternative medicine while treating terminally ill people without a license at his Valley Center ranch is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the Vista Courthouse.More>>