Crews watch for flare-ups as Cristianitos Fire on Camp Pendleton - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Crews watch for flare-ups as Cristianitos Fire on Camp Pendleton reaches 70 percent containment

Posted: Updated:

SAN ONOFRE (KUSI) — Fire crews carried out mop-up operations Friday, guarding against flareups at the site of a wildfire that has charred 760 acres in northwestern Camp Pendleton and the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County, and they hope to have the blaze completely contained by Friday evening. 

As of 5:15 a.m., the "Cristianitos Fire" was 70 percent contained, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said. Firefighters are now in the "mop-up stage" and expect the containment level "to slowly start creeping closer to 100 percent."

"We're working the perimeter of the fire, hosing it down about 50 feet in from the perimeter," Kurtz said. "What we don't want are any hot spots flaring up. We have to make sure we get every ember out."

Related Link: Brush Fire breaks out on Camp Pendleton

More than 350 military and civilian firefighters helped battle the blaze when it ignited about 6 p.m. Wednesday, but Kurtz said crews and firefighting instruments "will begin disappearing today" as they finish getting it under containment.

"There's not really a timetable to have it 100 percent contained," Kurtz said. "But we are hoping for later on this afternoon or this evening."

The blaze has not caused any injuries nor did it damage any structures or prompt mandatory evacuations, though several homes and an animal shelter were threatened before firefighters were able to stop the spread. The homes that had been most at risk were located off Avenida Vista Montana and Avenida La Pata in San Clemente.

An estimated three-quarters of the burn area was within the boundaries of Camp Pendleton, said USMC Capt. Brian Villiard, a spokesman for the northern San Diego County military base. The cause of the fire, which posed no structural threats at the USMC installation, is still under investigation.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.