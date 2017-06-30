Comic-Con to remain in San Diego through 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Comic-Con International will continue to be a San Diego tradition at least until 2021, San Diego city officials announced Friday.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Comic-Con International (CCI) spokesperson David Glanzer and San Diego Tourism Authority CEO Joe Terzi gathered in the infamous Hall-H-line grass Friday morning to announce the organizations would continue to work together through at least 2021.

The popular culture and entertainment convention has been held in San Diego since 1970 and is one of the largest economic asset to the city, bringing in about 600,000 hotel room stays and $135 million a year. A prior agreement was set to expire in 2018.

"Comic-Con goes with San Diego like Spock goes with Kirk," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

The future of the event had recently come into question. CCI officials for years has said the event is outgrowing the convention center and other cities have been trying to get the event to their city.

The Mayor's plan to put a tax increase on a special election ballot this November that would fund a convention center expansion was rejected by the San Diego City Council earlier this month. A vote on an increased Transient Occupancy Tax could go on the ballot next November.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Friday he will not stop working to reach a resolution on how to expand the convention center.

“Despsite the recent delay, expanding the convention center is too important for us to curb our efforts,” Faulconer said. I’m continuing to do what we must do together to get this expansion across the finish line. These three years are going to go by quickly, so lets not waste time.”

The extended agreement means Comic-Con will celebrate its 50th pop-culture convention in San Diego in 2019.

"Today is a day of celebration," Glanzer said during the news conference. "We're incredibly happy about this agreement."