San Diego celebrates World Social Media Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — People around the world are taking to the internet to celebrate how social media has changed the way we connect. 

World Social Media Day was started in 2010 by Mashable as a way to celebrate the impact social media has had on global communication. In San Diego, social media communicators gathered at the Bahia Resort Hotel for Social Media Day San Diego. Find out more about the event here

KUSI News

