How to stay safe on 4th of July weekend

How to stay safe on 4th of July weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Going to the beach and lighting fireworks are two activities that are synonymous with the 4th of July, but lifeguards and San Diego Fire warn of the dangers these activities can bring.

Due to the high volume of people going to the beach during the holiday weekend, San Diego lifeguards are encouraging everyone to stay safe and to follow the rules of the beach. 

Fireworks are illegal in the city and county of San Diego. Every year around the Independence Day holiday people are injured, sometimes very seriously, as a result of fireworks. In addition to being very dangerous, they are a fire hazard.

In an effort to illustrate just how dangerous fireworks can be, members of the SD Fire-Rescue Bomb Squad detonated several fireworks during a controlled demonstration.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

