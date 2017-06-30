Airplane bursts into flames on I-405 in Irvine

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An airplane landed and burst into flames on Interstate 405 in Irvine Friday morning, halting traffic in both directions.More>>
An airplane landed and burst into flames on Interstate 405 in Irvine Friday morning, halting traffic in both directions.More>>
Going to the beach and lighting fireworks are two activities that are synonymous with the 4th of July, but lifeguards and San Diego Fire warn of the dangers these activities can bring.More>>
Going to the beach and lighting fireworks are two activities that are synonymous with the 4th of July, but lifeguards and San Diego Fire warn of the dangers these activities can bring.More>>
Comic-Con International will continue to be a San Diego tradition at least until 2021, San Diego city officials announced Friday.More>>
Comic-Con International will continue to be a San Diego tradition at least until 2021, San Diego city officials announced Friday.More>>
Fire crews carried out mop-up operations Friday, guarding against flareups at the site of a wildfire that has charred 760 acres in northwestern Camp Pendleton and the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County, and they hope to have the blaze completely contained by Friday evening.More>>
Fire crews carried out mop-up operations Friday, guarding against flareups at the site of a wildfire that has charred 760 acres in northwestern Camp Pendleton and the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County, and they hope to have the blaze completely contained by Friday evening.More>>
A thick marine layer is covering San Diego's coastline and extending into inland valleys Friday morning, but the extensive marine layer will keep the county cool through the weekend.More>>
A thick marine layer is covering San Diego's coastline and extending into inland valleys Friday morning, but the extensive marine layer will keep the county cool through the weekend.More>>
People around the world are taking to the internet to celebrate how social media has changed the way we connect.More>>
People around the world are taking to the internet to celebrate how social media has changed the way we connect.More>>
Two multi-alarm brush fires — one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area — broke out Thursday within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither threatened structures.More>>
Two multi-alarm brush fires — one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area — broke out Thursday within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither threatened structures.More>>
A dozen leopard sharks will share a 200,000-gallon seawater pool with 20 African penguins when the first phase of the Africa Rocks attraction opens Saturday at the San Diego Zoo.More>>
A dozen leopard sharks will share a 200,000-gallon seawater pool with 20 African penguins when the first phase of the Africa Rocks attraction opens Saturday at the San Diego Zoo.More>>
Third-grade students from a San Diego Unified School District Elementary School embarked on a three-day camping trip Wednesday.More>>
Third-grade students from a San Diego Unified School District Elementary School embarked on a three-day camping trip Wednesday.More>>
Procedures for reporting and responding to allegations of sexual misconduct by faculty and staff will be implemented at all 10 University of California campuses, including UC San Diego, as well as the five medical centers and three laboratories it operates, no later than Sept. 1, it was announced today.More>>
Procedures for reporting and responding to allegations of sexual misconduct by faculty and staff will be implemented at all 10 University of California campuses, including UC San Diego, as well as the five medical centers and three laboratories it operates, no later than Sept. 1, it was announced today.More>>