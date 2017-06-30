Airplane bursts into flames on I-405 in Irvine - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Airplane bursts into flames on I-405 in Irvine

IRVINE (KUSI) — An airplane landed and burst into flames on Interstate 405 in Irvine Friday morning, halting traffic in both directions.

The plane, which reportedly had two people on board, landed just north of MacArthur Blvd. near John Wayne Airport, California Highway Patrol said. The two people aboard the plane have been transported to area hospitals in unknown condition. 

All airport arrivals have been detoured and freeway traffic is being routed off the freeway and onto an alternate route. Commuters were asked to find alternate methods. 

It is unclear what caused the plane to burst into flames.

This is a developing story. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

