Gunman dead after shooting at hospital near Yankee Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A gunman was dead after a shooting at a New York City hospital near Yankee Stadium left multiple people injured Friday afternoon.

Gunfire erupted just before 3 p.m. EST inside the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center. Police descended on the building and at certain points had guns drawn. The gunman was believed to be a former employee, according to CNN.

The hospital is a voluntary not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx, located about a mile-and-a-half from Yankee Stadium, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story.