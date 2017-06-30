Second Navy sailor killed in USS Fitzgerald collision returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The body of the second local sailor killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan will return to San Diego Friday.

The body of Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass will arrive at San Diego International Airport Friday evening. An honor guard motorcade is expected to escort Douglass to El Camino Memorial in Sorrento Valley.

Douglass was one of seven sailors killed in the collision — two of which were from San Diego County. The body of Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan of Chula Vista was returned to San Diego Wednesday.

The other five sailors are:

Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut

Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

A public viewing for Douglass will be held next Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at El Camino Memorial at 5600 Carroll Canyon Road. A funeral will be held at Miramar National Cemetery next Friday at 3 p.m.

It was still unclear what led to the collision but captain of the ACX Crystal Ronald Advincula told TIME the Philippine merchant ship sent warning signals to the USS Fitzgerald and attempted to avoid collision but were unsuccessful.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brian Fort was tasked with leading the investigation in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and Japanese authorities.