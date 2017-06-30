2017 Reggie Bush Charity Weekend includes golf tournament, footb - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

2017 Reggie Bush Charity Weekend includes golf tournament, football camp and more

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Star Reggie Bush is in San Diego this weekend for the 619 Charitable Fund, with proceeds from the event benefiting St. Jude's Children's Research Center and The Birthday Party Project. 

The 619 Charitable Fund affirms a vision of a world that is bright for our kids, who are the greatest asset for the future.

The 4-day event consists of a youth football camp, a VIP Dinner, a VIP Celebrity Pool Party, a Celebrity Golf Tournament and a Celebrity FIFA Gaming Tournament.

Reggie will be joined by dozens of his celebrity pals including Nick Cannon, Pooch Hall, Sugar Shane Mosley, Calvin Johnson, Matt Leinart, and close to 40 additional celebs and celeb athletes. 



KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

