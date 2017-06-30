Reports of shark sighting at beach near San Onofre prompts publi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Reports of shark sighting at beach near San Onofre prompts public warning for beachgoers

Posted: Updated:
Reports of shark sighting at beach near San Onofre prompts public warning for beachgoers Reports of shark sighting at beach near San Onofre prompts public warning for beachgoers

SAN ONOFRE (KUSI) — A shark sighting prompted a public warning Friday for visitors to San Onofre-area beaches.

Surfers reported seeing an 8- to 10-foot shark in a surf break known as Old Man's, according to officials at Camp Pendleton, whose property includes a stretch of ocean shoreline in the vicinity.

The alert will last for 24 hours, until late Saturday afternoon, authorities advised.

On April 29, a shark attack in the same general area left a woman severely injured.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.