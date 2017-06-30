$1.7 million worth of narcotics seized in two separate vehicle stops by Border Patrol Agents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Border Patrol agents seized an estimated $1.7 million in narcotics in two separate vehicles stops Wednesday afternoon. The stops resulted in more than 40 pounds of heroin and more than 34 pounds of fentanyl.

The first incident occurred at 1 p.m. when agents initiated a vehicle stop on a 2014 Nissan Versa near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 5 near San Clemente. During the vehicle stop, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the Versa sedan. Agents searched the car and discovered two duffle bags in the trunk that contained 14 bundles of heroin.

The bundles of heroin weighed approximately 40.34 pounds and have an estimated street value of $564,760. The driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The second stop occurred less than an hour later on Interstate 15 near Clinton Keith Road in Murrieta. Agents initiated a vehicle stop on the driver of a 2015 Volkswagen Vento. After a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle, agents found a cardboard box in the car trunk filled with 10 plastic-wrapped bundles of fentanyl. The bundles weighed 34.57 pounds and have an estimated street value of $1,175,380.

The driver of the Volkswagen Vento, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested and is in custody at a Riverside County detention center while he faces state charges for narcotics smuggling. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance in corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.