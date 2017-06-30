Cherry picked: Saints five-star Taeshon chooses Trojans

In the football world this week, the Saints best player chose to stay home.

In the basketball world, the Saints best player is taking a page out of the Chargers playbook - move two hours north in search of something more.

Inside a brand new gymnasium and surrounded by future Saintsmen, six foot eight forward Taeshon Cherry chose the USC Trojans over a bevy of power conference schools across the nation.

"I had to sit down with my mom and dad and tell them what I wanted and listen to what they wanted," Cherry said. "Two weeks ago, I sat in my bedroom and thought to myself, 'What do I want? What does God want?' God told me that USC was best for me."

The choice coming down to relationships -- both for and against. While many pundits will point to Andy Enfield's ability to bring in players of all ranks going back to his time at Florida Gulf Coast, the real answer comes out of what the San Diego State Aztecs used to have.

Tony Bland and Steve Fisher played a major role in Cherry's life since his elementary years. Bland left for Los Angeles in 2013. Fisher retired in May. The rest is now history.

"They were top 10 for sure," Cherry said. "[Coach Fisher] was my mentor. He was a guide for me, but once he left...

"Dutcher's a great guy, don't get me wrong, but Coach Fisher is something different."

What SDSU loses in a forward to take Malik Pope's place, USC gains in a top 25 ranked member of the class of 2018 that can step in immediately amongst a star studded starting lineup. All five starters return for the fall campaign, and if folks like Bennie Boatwright stick around for 2019, this Trojan team could be for the Pac 12 what Oregon was in 2017.

And after that, will Cherry chase the same NBA millions that lead T.J. Leaf out of UCLA and most likely will draw Jaylen Hands and Brandon McCoy out next?

"I hope I'm one and done," Cherry said.