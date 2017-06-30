Chad Ruhwedel brings the Stanley Cup to San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Chad Ruhwedel brings the Stanley Cup to San Diego

After helping the Pittsburgh Penguins win their second straight title, Chad Ruhwedel is spending his day with the Stanley Cup at home in San Diego.

The former Scripps Ranch Falcon spent his youth career in San Diego, before making his way to the the Sioux Falls Stampede, UMass-Lowell, and the NHL.

When a team wins the Stanley Cup, every player gets the trophy to themselves for an entire day. As many players do, Ruhwedel decided to take Lord Stanley's chalice back to the San Diego Ice Arena, where his hockey career began.

