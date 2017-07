Friday Adrian Gonzalez and his wife Betsy joined the Gonzalez Scholarship recipients at the 3rd Annual "Gonzalez Scholars Give Back" volunteer event. The Gonzalez's established the scholarship fund with the San Diego Foundation back in 2009 and have granted more than 65 scholarships.

This year the group met at the San Diego Food Bank to help package food for those in need. Adrian is currently on the Dodgers disabled list but traveled with the team down to San Diego.