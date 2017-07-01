58-year-old man struck and killed by SUV in Otay Mesa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

58-year-old man struck and killed by SUV in Otay Mesa

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV in the Otay Mesa West area, authorities said Saturday.

The crash was reported at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Palm Avenue where arriving officers found the man lying in the street, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

Officers performed CPR on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Tansey said.

He was wearing all dark colored clothing and used a walker to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a white 2003 GMC Yukon traveling west in the no. 2 lane on Palm Avenue, Tansey said.

The 49-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Yukon remained at the scene. Alcohol or drug impairment were not a factor in the crash, Tansey said.

The pedestrian was determined to be the at-fault party, police said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.