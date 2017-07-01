Nice, cool conditions expected for Fourth of July weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The marine layer is expected to keep the county cool during the holiday weekend before the weather starts to heat back up in time for the 4th of July.

All the fireworks locations around San Diego County on the Fourth of July are expected to be around 69 degrees.

Cloudy skies are anticipated to clear up in the afternoon, however they can be seen all day near the coast.

There is still a risk of wildfires sparking due to elevated due to dry fuels and gusty winds.

Because of the marine layer and increase in onshore flow, San Diego County can expect more humid conditions through the weekend. Increased humidity is also helpful to firefighters battle wildfires.

High temperatures today will be 63 to 71 degrees at the beaches, 62 to 78 inland, 56 to 87 in the mountains and up to 107 in the deserts.

Sunday is expected to be the coolest day of the weekend with a strong marine layer present and clouds visible all day.