Two arrests made at Escondido check point, several others cited - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two arrests made at Escondido check point, several others cited

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Two arrests were made and several more were cited as the result of a DUI checkpoint in Escondido, authorities announced Saturday.

More than 3,500 vehicles passed through Friday night's checkpoint, at 3300 Bear Valley Parkway, which is one of the areas that has the ``greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence,'' according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.

Of the vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 731 vehicles were screened and 26 vehicles were subject to a secondary screening, Kearney said.

Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, Kearney said.

In addition to the arrests, 10 citations were issued -- six to unlicensed drivers, two to uninsured drivers and one for a suspended license.

The Escondido Police Department is expected to hold several more DUI checkpoints this holiday weekend, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and arrests, Kearney said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.