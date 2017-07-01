Two arrests made at Escondido check point, several others cited

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Two arrests were made and several more were cited as the result of a DUI checkpoint in Escondido, authorities announced Saturday.

More than 3,500 vehicles passed through Friday night's checkpoint, at 3300 Bear Valley Parkway, which is one of the areas that has the ``greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence,'' according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.

Of the vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 731 vehicles were screened and 26 vehicles were subject to a secondary screening, Kearney said.

Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, Kearney said.

In addition to the arrests, 10 citations were issued -- six to unlicensed drivers, two to uninsured drivers and one for a suspended license.

The Escondido Police Department is expected to hold several more DUI checkpoints this holiday weekend, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and arrests, Kearney said.