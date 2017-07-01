Man lying in middle of street left with life-threatening injuries after being ran over

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday day with life- threatening injuries after he was struck while lying in a middle lane of El Cajon Boulevard in the Talmadge area.

San Diego police officers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene just before 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, Sgt. Ray Battrick said.

A 49-year-old man driving a 2012 Toyota Prius told police he never saw the victim lying in the street before he ran him over, Battrick said. Witnesses verified the Prius driver's account, and police released him after determining he was not under the influence of alcohol.

The SDPD Traffic Division responded to the scene and is investigating the crash, which was one of three vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collisions reported within about six hours Friday night and early this morning.

About 7:30 p.m. Friday, a 69-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver in the 5700 block of Copley Drive, police said. And a 58-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV about 10:40 p.m. in the Otay Mesa West area.