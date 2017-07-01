One person killed, 22 drunk driving arrests made in first 12 hours of holiday weekend

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made 22 drunk driving arrests, and one person was killed in a traffic collision in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, authorities announced Saturday.More>>
California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made 22 drunk driving arrests, and one person was killed in a traffic collision in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, authorities announced Saturday.More>>
The marine layer is expected to keep the county cool during the holiday weekend before the weather starts to heat back up in time for the 4th of July.More>>
The marine layer is expected to keep the county cool during the holiday weekend before the weather starts to heat back up in time for the 4th of July.More>>
Advocates of legalized marijuana are gearing up for the start of 2018, when the state of California will start issuing licenses for the sale of pot for recreational use.
If you assume that everyone is ready for the introduction of recreational marijuana in California, you would only be partly correct.
Dispensary owners and marijuana growers are looking at the prospect of big profits, but first, they'll have to jump through the hoops of still evolving regulations.More>>
Advocates of legalized marijuana are gearing up for the start of 2018, when the state of California will start issuing licenses for the sale of pot for recreational use.
If you assume that everyone is ready for the introduction of recreational marijuana in California, you would only be partly correct.
Dispensary owners and marijuana growers are looking at the prospect of big profits, but first, they'll have to jump through the hoops of still evolving regulations.More>>
Get out your phones and take a selfie and share it on Snapchat or Facebook because Friday is Social Media Day.
Sue B. Zimmerman — aka the Instagram Expert — joined KUSI with more on the impact of social media on global communication.More>>
Get out your phones and take a selfie and share it on Snapchat or Facebook because Friday is Social Media Day.
Sue B. Zimmerman — aka the Instagram Expert — joined KUSI with more on the impact of social media on global communication.More>>
The San Diego School Board notified Scripps Ranch High School that about 500 students have to retake their advanced placement exam.More>>
The San Diego School Board notified Scripps Ranch High School that about 500 students have to retake their advanced placement exam.More>>
Authorities have identified the Oceanside couple in their 80s who were killed this week in a head-on collision with a woman suspected of driving while high.More>>
Authorities have identified the Oceanside couple in their 80s who were killed this week in a head-on collision with a woman suspected of driving while high.More>>
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday day with life- threatening injuries after he was struck while lying in a middle lane of El Cajon Boulevard in the Talmadge area.More>>
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday day with life- threatening injuries after he was struck while lying in a middle lane of El Cajon Boulevard in the Talmadge area.More>>
Two arrests were made and several more were cited as the result of a DUI checkpoint in Escondido, authorities announced Saturday.More>>
Two arrests were made and several more were cited as the result of a DUI checkpoint in Escondido, authorities announced Saturday.More>>
Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a homeless Escondido man Saturday on suspicion of starting a three-acre brush fire Thursday near Frances Ryan Park.More>>
Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a homeless Escondido man Saturday on suspicion of starting a three-acre brush fire Thursday near Frances Ryan Park.More>>
A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV in the Otay Mesa West area, authorities said today.More>>
A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV in the Otay Mesa West area, authorities said today.More>>