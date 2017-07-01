56-year-old man who went missing while taking out trash found safe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police said a 56-year-old man who went missing while taking the trash out at his San Diego home has been found safe Saturday.

Jorge Luis Merino, who has liver cancer and takes medication that alters his mental status, was believed to have wandered off at 9 p.m. Thursday when he was putting the trash out in front of his home, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said Merino was found unharmed and was not the victim of any crimes but declined to share further details of his return.