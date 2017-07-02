Last weekend of the San Diego County Fair - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Last weekend of the San Diego County Fair

Posted:

DEL MAR (KUSI) — Fourth of July weekend is the last weekend to go to the San Diego County Fair in 2017. The fair, which opened on June 2, will run through July 4.

After the fair shuts down for the year the Del Mar Fairgrounds will begin preparation for horse racing season. Opening day will take place on July 19.

Tickets for the fair are still available online or at the fairgrounds.

The San Diego County Fair is known for its unique food, games and rides, livestock barns, a garden show, and live musical performances.

Information for what activities are going on each day are available on the San Diego County Fair website.

