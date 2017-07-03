Sunny skies expected at San Diego beaches after morning fog

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Warm temperatures and sunny skies are expected to draw crowds to the beach for the Fourth of July holiday Monday.

The marine layer that kept San Diego County moderately cool this weekend will begin to diminish this week.

A shallower marine layer means mostly clear skies inland and along the coast starting Monday. Some fog will extend inland in the morning and evening hours but will clear mid-day.

Temperatures will return to about average for this time of year Monday. After the July Fourth holiday, temperatures will begin to warm to about 5 degrees above average. The hottest temperatures are expected at the end of the week.

Mountain areas may experience some afternoon clouds this week. Some thunderstorms may develop in the mountains by Wednesday due to the combination of heat and moisture.

High temperatures Monday are expected to be 70 to 75 degrees at the beaches, 74 to 79 inland, 76 to 81 in the western valleys, 85 to 90 near the foothills, 85 to 95 in the mountains and 105 to 110 in the deserts.