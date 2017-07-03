MTS, NCTD offer increases transit services for Fourth of July holiday

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District buses, trains and trolleys will operate on regular weekday schedules Monday, for the most part, according to the public transportation agencies.
Warm temperatures and sunny skies are expected to draw crowds to the beach for the Fourth of July holiday Monday.
A road-rage incident ended with a fiery crash in Lakeside, sparking a blaze that destroyed a business, and deputies responding to the incident pursued a car full of people into El Cajon where a man barricaded himself in a pharmacy and stabbed himself in the neck when deputies barged in, officials said Sunday.
San Diego police operating a DUI checkpoint arrested eight drivers suspected of drunk driving late Saturday and early Sunday in Mission Beach, while California Highway Patrol officers made 37 drunk driving arrests in the first 36 hours of the holiday weekend.
Fourth of July weekend is the last weekend to go to the San Diego County Fair in 2017. The fair, which opened on June 2, will run through July 4.
The Metropolitan Transit Service wants visitors to know they are ready for the crowds as thousands prepare to hit San Diego for Comic-Con 2017.
The Chula Vista Fire Department announced Monday they are looking to fill 15 positions for their Fall fire academy.
An armed man looking to snatch some cash from a Vons market in Pacific Beach fled with only a walkie-talkie, a set of keys and some paperwork in a black accordion folder, a police sergeant said Sunday.
The transition from Elliot Hirshman to Sally Roush as president of San Diego State University officially began Saturday, with longtime school executive Roush taking over on an interim basis.
State Treasurer John Chiang used a visit to an East Village affordable housing site Saturday to call for construction of more low- and moderate-priced housing as he began a four-day trip for his campaign for governor.
