Chula Vista Fire Department looks for recruits for Fall fire academy

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — The Chula Vista Fire Department announced Monday they are looking to fill 15 positions for their Fall fire academy.

"With nine fire stations and approximately 130 personnel, the Chula Vista Fire Department protects life, environment and property by responding to over 20,000 calls annually to a population of 268,000 across 52 square miles," the Chula Vista Fire Department said.

Fire recruit applications open August 7 and must be completed by August 21. People wishing to apply must first pass a required test to be placed on the Firefighter Candidate Testing Center statewide eligibility list. The next written test is scheduled for July 15. Information on the test can be found here.

Some of these positions will be funded by an anticipated SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) Grant and will be utilized to positively impact service delivery via additional staffing, CVFD said.

In the academy, recruits will learn to provide emergency medical services, perform rescues, handle hazardous materials and operate and maintain fire equipment. After successfully completing the academy, recruits can become probationary firefighters and fire paramedics before becoming part of the Chula Vista Fire Department.

For more information visit here.