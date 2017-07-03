MTS offers commemorative passes, increased transit for Comic-Con - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

MTS offers commemorative passes, increased transit for Comic-Con 2017

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Metroplitan Transit Service wants visitors to know they are prepared for shuffling crowds to and from San Diego Comic-Con as thousands prepare to hit the city for the event.

MTS employees dressed as superheroes launched a "Join the League" advertisement to alert convention-goers to their increased transit service from July 20 to July 23. Trolley service will run as frequently as every 7-and-a-half minutes until at least midnight most days. For specific transit times, visit SDMTS.com

MTS recommends downloading the Compass Cloud mobile app to stay up to date with the latest transit information. 

Commemorative passes will also be offered this year featuring comic-book style art. Passes may be purchased starting July 1 at the Transit Store on Imperial Ave. or at select transit locations during Comic-Con. More information here.  

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.