Brush fire breaks out off I-15 near Qualcomm Stadium

Get out your phones and take a selfie and share it on Snapchat or Facebook because Friday is Social Media Day.
Sue B. Zimmerman — aka #theInstagramExpert — joined KUSI with more on the impact of social media on global communication. Follow Sue on Instagram @suebzimmerman.More>>
Celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday with fireworks displays, parades and festivities around San Diego County.More>>
Sunny skies, rising temperatures and the July Fourth holiday are expected to draw large crowds to San Diego beaches Monday and Tuesday.More>>
Firefighters responded Monday morning to a brush fire burning off Interstate 15 near Qualcomm Stadium.More>>
Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District buses, trains and trolleys will operate on regular weekday schedules Monday, for the most part, according to the public transportation agencies.More>>
A Chula Vista man was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after he caused a crash that sent two vehicles rolling off the side of Interstate 805 Tuesday morning, injuring both drivers, police said.More>>
The Metropolitan Transit Service wants visitors to know they are ready for the crowds as thousands prepare to hit San Diego for Comic-Con 2017.More>>
The Chula Vista Fire Department announced Monday they are looking to fill 15 positions for their Fall fire academy.More>>
An armed man looking to snatch some cash from a Vons market in Pacific Beach fled with only a walkie-talkie, a set of keys and some paperwork in a black accordion folder, a police sergeant said Sunday.More>>
The transition from Elliot Hirshman to Sally Roush as president of San Diego State University officially began Saturday, with longtime school executive Roush taking over on an interim basis.More>>
