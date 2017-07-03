Brush fire breaks out off I-15 near Qualcomm Stadium - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Brush fire breaks out off I-15 near Qualcomm Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Firefighters responded Monday morning to a brush fire burning off Interstate 15 near Qualcomm Stadium.

San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters from four engines responded to a blaze on the right-hand shoulder of I-15, north of I-8 just before 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. There was no word on what caused the blaze, but a vehicle was pulled to the side of the road near where the fire sparked, CHP said.

The fire grew to about an acre and threatened the back side of the Village Mission Valley apartment complex on Ambrosia Drive, according to officials. No evacuations were ordered. 

One lane of I-15 was blocked near Friars Road exit so fire crews could tend to the fire. A SigAlert was issued around 8:20 a.m. and was expected to be lifted around 10 a.m. when the lane was reopened.

Two fire helicopters were initially called to the scene but had since been cleared.  Fire crews were expected to remain on scene until about 1 p.m., according to CHP. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

