San Diego County's Fourth of July fireworks, parades & celebrations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is reminding San Diegans it is illegal to possess and use fireworks in the county.

It is also illegal to transport fireworks from elsewhere into San Diego County or to make homemade fireworks or explosives.

Those convicted of possessing and/or using fireworks could be fined up to $50,000 and sent to prison or jail for up to one year. Fines can be significantly increased depending upon the amount of property loss or if someone is hurt or killed in a fire sparked by fireworks.

Instead, celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday with planned fireworks displays, parades and festivities around. Here is a list of celebrations across San Diego County:

SAN DIEGO

SEAWORLD SAN DIEGO 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

Location: SeaWorld San Diego - 500 SeaWorld Dr, San Diego, CA 92109

Time: Fireworks at 9:40 PM

SeaWorld will celebrate Independence Day with a 15-minute display of fireworks set to a musical soundtrack, starting at 9:40 PM on July 4. Park hours on the Fourth will be 10 AM to 11 PM.

OCEAN BEACH JULY 4TH CELEBRATION

Location: Ocean Beach Pier at the end of Newport Ave.

Time: 9:00 PM

Spend the day picnicking, swimming in the ocean, walking and playing in the sand and shopping along Newport Ave. Then bundle up as the sun sets and pull up a blanket for a really spectacular fireworks show launched from the OB Pier.

OLD TOWN 4TH OF JULY

Location: Old Town State Historic Park

Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Parade, crafts and activities of early San Diego recreate an old-fashioned Independence Day celebrated on the frontier. (no fireworks)

CORONADO

4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION IN CORONADO

Location: Various Locations on Coronado

Time: 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Celebrate the 4th of July in the Crown City including a parade down Orange Avenue at 10:00 AM, a concert in Spreckels Park at 4:00 PM and fireworks over Glorietta Bay at 9:00 PM.

ANNUAL BIG BAY BOOM JULY 4 FIREWORKS SHOW

Location: Multiple Locations along San Diego Bay

Time: 9:00 PM

Take in the largest display in the county. With fireworks launched from four barges strategically placed around North San Diego Bay, they can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero area and Seaport Village/Coronado Landing, and the score is simulcast live on THE MIGHTY 1090 AM and MAX FM 105.7. Just find a place along the bay and you will not be disappointed.

NORTH COASTAL

SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Location: Del Mar Fairgrounds - 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, CA 92014

Time: Starts at 9:30 AM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Independence Day is one of the best days to come to the Fair, because they pull out all the stops with food, fireworks, entertainment and more.

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS AT LA JOLLA COVE

Location: Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1180 Coast Boulevard, La Jolla, CA 92037

Time: 9:00 PM

After a day on the beautiful beaches of La Jolla, take in a spectacular set of fireworks with a picturesque background.

RED, WHITE AND BOOM!

Location: LEGOLAND California - One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Time: 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, Fireworks at 8:30 PM

Take the whole family and spend the day enjoying over 60 rides, shows and attractions along with some all-American picnic games like burlap races and water-balloon tosses and then top it off with an awe-inspiring fireworks display set to patriotic music.

RANCHO SANTA FE'S ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY PARADE & PICNIC

Location: 16948 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091

Time: 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Pack a few blankets and chairs for Rancho Santa Fe's Annual 4th of July Parade & Picnic with live music, food, fun and more. (no fireworks)

OCEANSIDE'S INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

Location: North on South Coast Hwy 101 from Wisconsin Ave to Pier View Way (just before City Hall)

Date: July 1, 2017

Time: 10:00 AM

Come see floats, bands, walking groups, cool cars and much more. (no fireworks)

OCEANSIDE FIREWORKS SHOW

Location: El Corazon Site at Rancho Del Oro Drive

Date: July 3, 2017

Time: 5:00 to 9:30 PM

Start off your Independence Day celebration a day early by bringing a beach chair and the whole family to enjoy the Oceanside Fireworks Show.

NORTH INLAND

INDEPENDENCE DAY FESTIVAL & FIREWORKS

Location: California Center for the Arts, Escondido - 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025

Time: Starts at 4:00 PM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Join 20,000 patriotic festival-goers for the 54th Annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks with music, fabulous food vendors, and a wealth of children's activities and games for everyone to enjoy.

MIRA MESA FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Location: Mira Mesa Community Park, Mira Mesa Boulevard and New Salem Street, Mira Mesa

Time: Starts at 7:00 AM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Come early for the pancake breakfast, parade and family friendly activities and stay late for the fireworks.

AN OLD-FASHIONED FOURTH OF JULY AND FIREWORKS

Location: Poway High School Stadium - 15500 Espola Road, Poway, CA 92064

Time: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Following the Poway Old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration at Old Poway Park (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM), head to Poway High School for music, more food, glow sticks and fireworks.

RANCHO BERNARDO'S THE SPIRIT OF THE FOURTH

Location: Webb Park - Avena Pl And Bernardo Center Dr, Rancho Bernardo, CA 92128

Time: 9:00 AM to 9:30 PM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

It's a whole day of fun at Webb Park in Rancho Bernardo with a Community Fair featuring food, music, Patriotic Pet Contest, classic cars, games and a parade (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM). End the evening with fireworks at Bernardo Heights Middle School.

SAN MARCOS 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Location: Bradley Park - 465 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078

Time: 6:00 to 9:00 PM

Carnival games, jumpers, food and fireworks!

SCRIPPS RANCH 4TH OF JULY PARADE

Location: Scripps Ranch Hoyt Park - 10800 Canyon Lake Dr, San Diego, CA 92131

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

As a spectator you can cheer on everyone who is in the parade. But, why not dress up as well and join in the fun? (no fireworks)

VISTA INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre - 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Time: 7:00 to 10:00 PM

Celebrate the 4th of July in Vista at the Moonlight Amphitheatre with live music, an honorary ceremony, family fun and fireworks!

EAST COUNTY

EL CAJON 4TH OF JULY PICNIC AND FIREWORKS

Location: Kennedy Park - 1675 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

Time: 1:00 to 9:30 PM

The July 4th event starts at 1:00 PM with food, games, prizes, kiddie train rides and more! Live musical entertainment begins at 3:00 PM with a spectacular fireworks show at 9:00 PM.

JULIAN 4TH OF JULY PARADE

Location: Main Street, Julian, CA 92036

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Julian presents a homegrown event that celebrates the town's gold rush era history, the dedication of veterans and active duty military who serve our country, and local residents who cherish the special qualities of the little town tucked into the Cuyamaca Mountains east of San Diego. (no fireworks)

SANTEE SALUTES - FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Location: Town Center Community Park East - 550 Park Center Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Time: 2:30 to 10:00 PM

Rock out with live music, a patriotic ceremony, kid's fun zone and a spectacular fireworks display at Santee Salutes!

ALPINE 4TH OF JULY PARADE AND CARNIVAL

Location: Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA 91901

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Alpine will have an old fashioned parade filled to the rim with community spirit, followed by a carnival with live country music, a deep pit BBQ, and much more.

SOUTH BAY

CHULA VISTA 4TH FEST

Location: 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA 91915

Date: July 4, 2016

Time: 9:00 PM

Fourth of July fireworks are back in Chula Vista! Free July 4th fireworks at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, set to a custom soundtrack.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS IN IMPERIAL BEACH

Location: Imperial Beach Pier - 10 Evergreen Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Time: 9:00 PM

The City of Imperial Beach will be hosting a fireworks show off the Imperial Beach Pier choreographed to KYXY 96.5 along with eight other shows across San Diego County.

INDEPENDENCE DAY AT THE BORDER & FIREWORKS

Location: Larsen Field - Cesar Chavez Park - 4061 Camino de la Plaza, San Ysidro, CA 92173

Date: July 1, 2017

Time: 3:00 to 9:00 PM

Come and enjoy an Independence Day Celebration in San Ysidro complete with children's inflated city, mechanical bulls, live music all day on multiple stages, drinks, food and fireworks!