Suspected DUI Driver causes two vehicles to roll off I-805

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A Chula Vista man was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after he caused a crash that sent two vehicles rolling off the side of Interstate 805 Tuesday morning, injuring both drivers, police said.

The collision occurred about 12:30 a.m. on southbound I-805 just south of Telegraph Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol officer Tommy Doerr said. The impact sent a 1997 BMW 325i and a 2003 Toyota Rav4 off the west side of the interstate, badly damaging both vehicles as they rolled into the brush down an embankment.

The BMW's driver, 20-year-old Erick G. Amaya, was taken to UCSD Medical Center with moderate injuries, Doerr said. He was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of DUI and of speeding when he struck the back of the Rav4. 

The Toyota's driver, 50-year-old Joseph Vinuya, was also taken to UCSD Medical Center after complaining of shoulder pain, though he was later released, Doerr said. Neither man was driving with passengers.

The crash closed one lane on southbound I-805 for about 45 minutes and the Telegraph Canyon Road onramp for about an hour as tow trucks retrieved the vehicles.

