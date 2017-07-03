Overturned big-rig blocks traffic on SR-78 near Ramona

SAN DIEGO(KUSI) — A big rig overturned Monday, closing the main highway between Ramona and Julian in eastern San Diego County.

The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at state Route 78 and Ramona Trails Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Cal Fire San Diego said one person was transported to the hospital. The person’s condition was not known.

@calfiresandiego at scene of a Traffic Accident Hwy 78 @ Moma Lane. Rd closed 2 hours. 1 patient transported. #78IC pic.twitter.com/faxH0JKtPj — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 3, 2017

The road is heavily traveled on weekends and holiday periods by outdoors enthusiasts.

Traffic was routed down Third Street in Ramona to the Old Julian Highway until the truck is cleared away. About 10-15 gallons of hydraulic fluid also needed to be cleaned up.

State Route 79 from Interstate 8 can be used as an alternate to reach Julian.

No other vehicles were involved. The extent of any injuries wasn't immediately clear, according to the CHP.