DUI arrests down this holiday weekend compared to last year

An overturned semi-truck left one person injured and was blocking traffic in both directions on state Route 78 near Ramona Monday.More>>
Firefighters responded Monday morning to a brush fire burning off Interstate 15 near Qualcomm Stadium.More>>
Get out your phones and take a selfie and share it on Snapchat or Facebook because Friday is Social Media Day.
Sue B. Zimmerman — aka #theInstagramExpert — joined KUSI with more on the impact of social media on global communication. Follow Sue on Instagram @suebzimmerman.More>>
Celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday with fireworks displays, parades and festivities around San Diego County.More>>
Sunny skies, rising temperatures and the July Fourth holiday are expected to draw large crowds to San Diego beaches Monday and Tuesday.More>>
After making 22 drunken driving arrests in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made just 25 more DUI arrests in the following 48 hours, authorities said Monday.More>>
A Chula Vista man was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after he caused a crash that sent two vehicles rolling off the side of Interstate 805 Tuesday morning, injuring both drivers, police said.More>>
The Metropolitan Transit Service wants visitors to know they are ready for the crowds as thousands prepare to hit San Diego for Comic-Con 2017.More>>
The Chula Vista Fire Department announced Monday they are looking to fill 15 positions for their Fall fire academy.More>>
An armed man looking to snatch some cash from a Vons market in Pacific Beach fled with only a walkie-talkie, a set of keys and some paperwork in a black accordion folder, a police sergeant said Sunday.More>>
