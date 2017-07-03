GOP Senators urge Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnel to cancel August recess

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — Senators are urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to cancel their August recess to work on health care reform as well as other important issues facing the Senate.

The group of 10 GOP Senators wrote a letter to the McConnell Friday pointing to five key issues that needed to make progress in the Senate before the scheduled August recess. Those items were: healthcare, government funding, the debt limit, passing a budget and tax reform.

“We are united in our belief that we must work with a sense of urgency to deliver conservative solutions for pressing legislative issues on behalf of the American people,” the senators wrote.

The letter was signed by Sens. David Perdue (R-GA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), James Lankford (R-OK), John Kennedy (R-LA) Mike Lee (R-UT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Luther Strange (R-AL) Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Steve Daines (R-MA).

The senators said the 33 working days left this fiscal year would not be enough to complete all the items on their legislative agenda and the recess should be cancelled to compensate.

“We simply cannot afford to lose any additional time in resolving these issues when tax reform is hanging in the balance,” the letter said. “We simply recognize that making America great again requires a certain time commitment. Delivering meaningful results was never assumed to be easy, but the millions of Americans who placed their confidence in our leadership expect our full and best effort.