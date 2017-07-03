Mother accused of driving drunk in crash that injured three chil - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mother accused of driving drunk in crash that injured three children

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 25-year-old mother suspected of driving drunk with her three children crashed Monday in Spring Valley, leaving her and all three children hospitalized.

Grace Esparza and her 7-year-old daughter, who was riding without a seat belt in the front seat of the 2012 Toyota Tacoma, both sustained major injuries, California Highway Patrol officer Benjamin Demarest said. Her 3-year-old daughter riding in a backseat without a seat belt sustained minor injuries.

Esparza's 5-month-old son was also in the back, restrained in a car seat that wasn't installed properly, but was not injured, Demarest said. The infant was taken to Rady Children's Hospital along with his sisters as a precaution. 

Esparza was northbound in the Tacoma when she crashed about 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of Bancroft Drive near Golf Drive, south of state Route 94, Demarest said. 

"Due to intoxication, Esparza's Tacoma veered left across the southbound lanes, over a raised concrete curb, across a sidewalk, through a wooden fence and collided with a concrete wall," Demarest said. 

Esparza was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with serious injuries including broken vertebrae and a broken nose, the CHP officer said. The 7-year-old girl in the front seat was taken to Rady with cuts on her face and a cut on her spleen that required surgery. The unrestrained 3-year-old daughter in the back sustained cuts on her head and face.  

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.