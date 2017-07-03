Pope Francis and President Trump share support for Charlie Gard, infant fighting for his life in London hospital

LONDON (KUSI) — An infant dying in a London hospital has grabbed the attention of two of the world's most powerful men: President Donald Trump and Pope Francis.

Charlie Gard has taken the social media world by storm over the past week as his parents — Chris Gard and Connie Yates — fight for the right to take their terminally ill child to the United States for an experimental treatment, which doctors say won't help.

Baby Charlie has a rare genetic disease called mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome and last week, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the hospital can take him off life support.

Charlie's parents disagree and want the hospital to release him into their custody. They argue they have the right to exhaust all options to save their child, while doctors say it would be “inhuman” to allow the baby be put in a “condition of existence."

According to CNN, mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome is caused by a genetic mutation, which leads to weakened muscles and organ dysfunction. It's a poor prognosis for most patients.

Charlie has been in the intensive care unit at the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London since October 2016.

Charlie's parents appealed to the UK Supreme Court, pleading to allow them to decide what's best for their child. When they lost that appeal, Charlie was expected to be taken off life support at end of day June 13, but the deadline was extended to allow the parents more time to say goodbye.

CNN reports that Charlie's parents then filed a request with the European Court of Human Rights, but they too ruled in favor of his doctors.

"We are utterly heartbroken spending our last precious hours with our baby boy ... We're not allowed to choose if our son lives and we're not allowed to choose when or where Charlie dies ... We, and most importantly Charlie, have been massively let down throughout this whole process," wrote Chris and Connie, following a video they posted on YouTube explaining the situation.

On Sunday, Pope Francis said Charlie's parents "should be allowed to accompany and treat their child until the end."

To defend human life, above all when it is wounded by illness, is a duty of love that God entrusts to all. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 30, 2017

"The Holy Father is following with affection and emotion the situation of little Charlie Gard and expresses his closeness to his parents. He is praying for them, in the hope that their desire to accompany and care for their own child until the end will be respected," the director of the Holy See Press Office, Greg Burke, said in a statement Sunday.

Monday morning, President Trump also took to social media, sharing his support for Charlie and his family.

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

Helen Ferre, director of media affairs at the White House, said Monday, "Upon learning of baby Charlie Gard's situation, President Trump has offered to help the family in this heartbreaking situation. Although the President himself has not spoken to the family, he does not want to pressure them in any way, members of the administration have spoken to the family in calls facilitated by the British government. The President is just trying to be helpful if at all possible."